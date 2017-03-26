For some, annual garden show a harbinger of spring

Edie Jordan smalls a container of basil at the Through the Garden Gate booth during the 2017 BDN Garden Show at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Friday. BANGOR, Maine - Vicki Grant of Bangor smiled Saturday as she watched her 6-year-old granddaughter, Brenna Hurd, plant a pumpkin seed in a tiny terracotta pot that she decorated with stickers in the children's area of Through the Garden Gate's display at the 2017 BDN Maine Garden Show at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

