Elderly Mainers are having unprotected sex, and that's a problem
Those who work with the elderly say that not only are people living longer, healthier lives these days, but many seniors are also keeping busy by, well, getting busy. "I see clients from puberty through post-menopause, and I have women in their 60s telling me they are now having the best sex of their lives," said Terry Marley-DeRosier, women's health care nurse practitioner at the Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC