Elderly Couple Can't Say "Buttery, Fl...

Elderly Couple Can't Say "Buttery, Flaky Crust"

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: On Social Marketing and Social Change

Dysart's Restaurant 530 Cold Brook Road Bangor, ME 04401 Phone 207.942.4878 www.Dysarts.com Bangor, Maine restaurants Bangor restaurants restaurants in Bangor restaurants in Bangor, Maine places to eat in Bangor places to eat in Bangor, Maine where to eat in Bangor where to eat in Bangor, Maine old couple restaurant bloopers elderly couple restaurant bloopers old couple having trouble with line in commercial elderly couple having trouble with line in commercial dysarts blooper commercial dysarts tv bloopers

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Social Marketing and Social Change.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Feb 26 texas pete 334
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb 22 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan '17 generalpoe 16
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC