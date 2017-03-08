Democracy Lives in Truth Rally and March in Bangor
Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Indivisible Bangor, Standing for the Common Good, Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition, Food and Medicine, Peace and Justice Center will hold a Democracy Lives in Truth Rally and March, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, from Pierce Park to Harlow Street to West Market Square. to hold a rally calling on Maine's Congressional Delegation to take action to address Russian attacks on our democracy and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
