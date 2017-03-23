Dancers Unite for Embrace A Vet

Dancers Unite for Embrace A Vet

15 hrs ago

Top Hat II Dance Studio has a long history of participating in service activities in the Bangor area. Projects include "Wear What You Want Week", the annual "Mini Tour" with performances at schools and care facilities, and shows which have raised funds for a variety of recipients, including a foundation to fight lyme disease, a local girl's battle against leukemia, and Bangor Humane Society.

