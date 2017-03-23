Dancers Unite for Embrace A Vet
Top Hat II Dance Studio has a long history of participating in service activities in the Bangor area. Projects include "Wear What You Want Week", the annual "Mini Tour" with performances at schools and care facilities, and shows which have raised funds for a variety of recipients, including a foundation to fight lyme disease, a local girl's battle against leukemia, and Bangor Humane Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC