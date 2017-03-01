Court: DHHS immune from lawsuit over sale of man's house
The state is immune from liability for selling the waterfront house of a man in its care for well below value, allowing his Rockland home to fall into disrepair, selling off his personal belongings, and euthanizing his cat. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued its ruling Thursday, March 2 in the lawsuit brought on behalf of William Dean against the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
