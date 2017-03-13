Blind woman from Maine reportedly kic...

Blind woman from Maine reportedly kicked off American Airlines flight over guide dog

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald , 61-year-old Sue Martin said she, her husband, and her guide dog had stopped over at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. during a flight from Bangor, Maine to California on March 1. When they got on the flight to California, Martin said she noticed the floor space was too small for her guide dog. But when Martin asked a flight attendant to move her to another row so that the dog could lie down, the attendant reportedly refused, and told her to leave the flight and talk to a ticketing agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 13 Alan 2
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb 22 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC