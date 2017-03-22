Blind Maine woman describes getting kicked off plane with service dog
Several investigations are underway into what prompted American Airlines to remove a blind Maine woman from a plane in Washington, D.C., and leave her in the terminal with her seeing eye dog. Sue Martin, 61, said she has yet to receive any explanation from American Airlines, but some guide dog advocacy groups suspect that the airline may have wrongly concluded that her service dog was only a pet.
