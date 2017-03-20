BHCS requests $1.5 million bond for fire safety, major renovations
The results of a 2014 facilities assessment of Blue Hill Consolidated School has grown into a $1.5 million bond request to voters. The total cost of bringing the school up to safety and fire codes, creating additional classroom space, repaving the entry and parking lot, gymnasium repairs, and computer wiring system upgrades is projected at just over $2 million.
Read more at Weekly Packet.
