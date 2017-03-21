Bangor to replace more water, sewer mains downtown this summer

There's a good chance that Abraham Lincoln was still in office during the installation of a sewer main that city officials will begin replacing next week, City Engineer John Theriault said Tuesday. Besides the more than 150-year-old sewer main, work crews also will install storm drains, catch basins, sewer manholes, a water main, hydrants, water services and new electrical and communication infrastructure at Hammond, Central and Main streets - one of the city's busiest intersections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.