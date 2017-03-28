Bangor robbery suspect accused of fla...

Bangor robbery suspect accused of flashing gun

An armed man walked into the Circle K store on Main Street early Tuesday demanding money but left empty-handed after apparently having a communication problem with the clerk, according to Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton.

