Bangor program has seniors falling in love with shelter cats
Midnight, a recently adopted shelter cat, cuddles up to seniors at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor on Monday as part of the Cats on Laps program through the Bangor Humane society, which connects affectionate shelter animals with pet-friendly seniors. Catherine Peckenham, 99, coos at Munchkin, a small white kitten visiting the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC