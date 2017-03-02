Bangor program has seniors falling in love with shelter cats

Midnight, a recently adopted shelter cat, cuddles up to seniors at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor on Monday as part of the Cats on Laps program through the Bangor Humane society, which connects affectionate shelter animals with pet-friendly seniors. Catherine Peckenham, 99, coos at Munchkin, a small white kitten visiting the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor on Monday.

