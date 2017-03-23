Bangor needs $63 million to keep wastewater from spilling into Penobscot
Andy Rudzinski, superintendent of the Bangor Wastewater Treatment Plant, talks about the function of the biofiltration tower at the plant in January 2016. Sewage and stormwater is run through the biofiltration tower at the Bangor Wastewater Treatment Plant in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC