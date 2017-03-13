Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies

Ryan Witmer, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence assault, after the 1 a.m incident that involved some type of weapon, the sergeant said. Betters declined to release details about how Witmer came to the attention of law enforcement, what type of weapon was involved and what Witmer reportedly did to get charged, referring all questions to detectives handling the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.