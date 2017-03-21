Bangor jail, church clash at YMCA emi...

Bangor jail, church clash at YMCA eminent domain hearing

17 hrs ago

Rev. Bobby Bledsoe, pastor of CityReach church, speaks at a public hearing of the Penobscot County Commissioners, informing the board that representatives from his denomination will be in town Wednesday to outbid Penobscot County in its efforts to acquire the former YMCA building where his congregation meets. Penobsoct County Commissioner Tom Davis leans back in his chair and closes his eyes during opposition testimony at a public hearing on whether it is in the public interest to take the former YMCA building by eminent domain to ease overcrowding at the jail at the historic courthouse on Tuesday morning.

