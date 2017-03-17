Bangor councilors to talk marijuana regulations, zoning
How Bangor should zone and regulate marijuana locally will be the topic of conversation during a city council workshop on Monday. City councilors have been reviewing possible changes to the city's land development code standards that would dictate the way the substance is used or sold in the city.
