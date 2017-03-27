Bangor City Council's ethics watchdog group hasn't investigated a violation in 20 years
The watchdog group charged with investigating ethics violations on the Bangor City Council rarely meets, has almost no power and serves at the mercy of the very public body it is supposed to oversee. Bangor's board of ethics, a five-member City Council-appointed group, is charged with reviewing potential ethics violations by councilors, commission appointees and employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC