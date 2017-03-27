Bangor City Council's ethics watchdog...

Bangor City Council's ethics watchdog group hasn't investigated a violation in 20 years

19 hrs ago

The watchdog group charged with investigating ethics violations on the Bangor City Council rarely meets, has almost no power and serves at the mercy of the very public body it is supposed to oversee. Bangor's board of ethics, a five-member City Council-appointed group, is charged with reviewing potential ethics violations by councilors, commission appointees and employees.

