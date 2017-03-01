Baked bean supper at Bangor church

A baked bean supper with heart-healthy salads will be held 5-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. The menu will include yellow eye, pea pork and beans, vegetarian spicy barbecue beans, heart-healthy salads, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and pies. Prices are $8, $3 children 12 and under, $20 family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.