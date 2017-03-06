Author of book about North Pond Hermit to speak in Bangor

Over the past several months, the BDN has proudly presented some thought-provoking and entertaining events in its Dirigo Speaks series. We hope you'll make a plan to join us on Friday as we host the latest installment: Michael Finkel, author of "The Stranger in the Woods, The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit" will appear at Bangor Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.