April Showers Will Bring Improv Power To Light Up Bangor

7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Penobscot Theatre Company is proud to present an All-Star Improv Cabaret, one night only, Sunday, April 2, at 7:00 pm, at the historic Bangor Opera House. "The show will feature five masters of improvisation, including our own Amy Roeder and the talent behind ImprovAcadia, Jen Shepard and Larrance Fingerhut!" said Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

