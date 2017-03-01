AllCare, Jackson Co. HHS agree to fee...

AllCare, Jackson Co. HHS agree to fee-for-service contract

It will allow about 1,000 patients to continue receiving outpatient services from Jackson County mental health when the current contract between the two organizations ends March 31st. A representative for Allcare Health says this will allow for a longer transition for patients once the contract ends.

