AllCare, Jackson Co. HHS agree to fee-for-service contract
It will allow about 1,000 patients to continue receiving outpatient services from Jackson County mental health when the current contract between the two organizations ends March 31st. A representative for Allcare Health says this will allow for a longer transition for patients once the contract ends.
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Sat
|longtail
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
