A marching Maine regiment carried sight and sound into history
Shortly after the Battle of Second Fredericksburg , the veterans of a 6th Maine Infantry company stood proudly as a photographer captured this rare image of Maine soldiers at war. The advent of photography gave us the "sights" of the Civil War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Sun
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC