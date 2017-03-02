5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 3-5: Eat, drink and be merry

Later that evening, take your pick from Fules Gold at Paddy Murphy's, Bill Barnes at Nocturnem Drafthaus, or Dance Yourself Clean at the Sea Dog, while up in Orono, it's opening weekend for Some Theatre Company's production of "Agnes of God" at the Keith Anderson Community Center, while the Will St. Peter Trio performs at Black Bear Brewing. It's also the last weekend of the tournaments in Bangor; the Cross Insurance Center plays host to the class C and D championships on Saturday, and cheering championships on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.