5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 17-19: The wearing of the green
There's a whole host of fun stuff to do on Friday so let's get right to it. It's the ten year anniversary of downtown Bangor bar Paddy Murphy's, so they have a full day of music, starting at the traditional opening hour of 6 a.m. with Kevin Hamel, followed by Rick Hanscom at 9:30 a.m., Irish Sessions at 11 a.m., Gus LaCasse at 1 p.m., Sail Bums at 3 p.m., Jeff Silverstein at 5 p.m. and Stesha Cano and the Jerks at 9 p.m. Of course, there's always Geaghan's, which every year stuffs their bar with great beer and great music, including bagpiper Peter Bickford at noon, 2 and 5 p.m, singer John T at 1:30 p.m., Celtic Fresh from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Highland Pipe and Drum Band at 8 p.m. Elsewhere, there's the monthly contradance at 8 p.m. at the UU Church in Bangor; at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there's Allison Bankson, guitarist Rob Benton is at the Sea Dog, and over in Brewer, the Focus Group does ... (more)
