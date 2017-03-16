5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 17...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, March 17-19: The wearing of the green

Read more: Bangor Daily News

There's a whole host of fun stuff to do on Friday so let's get right to it. It's the ten year anniversary of downtown Bangor bar Paddy Murphy's, so they have a full day of music, starting at the traditional opening hour of 6 a.m. with Kevin Hamel, followed by Rick Hanscom at 9:30 a.m., Irish Sessions at 11 a.m., Gus LaCasse at 1 p.m., Sail Bums at 3 p.m., Jeff Silverstein at 5 p.m. and Stesha Cano and the Jerks at 9 p.m. Of course, there's always Geaghan's, which every year stuffs their bar with great beer and great music, including bagpiper Peter Bickford at noon, 2 and 5 p.m, singer John T at 1:30 p.m., Celtic Fresh from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Highland Pipe and Drum Band at 8 p.m. Elsewhere, there's the monthly contradance at 8 p.m. at the UU Church in Bangor; at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there's Allison Bankson, guitarist Rob Benton is at the Sea Dog, and over in Brewer, the Focus Group does ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Bangor, ME

