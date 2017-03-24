27 immigrants sworn in as U.S. citize...

27 immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens in Bangor

Scout Stradley, 5, of Rockport, waves an American flag as she watches her mom, Sarah Harvey, originally from England, be sworn in as an American citizen Friday morning at the Federal Building. U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison presided over the ceremony where 27 people from 21 different countries took the Oath of Allegiance.

