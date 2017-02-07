Work for Yourself@50+ offered by New Ventures Maine in Bangor
New Ventures Maine is pleased to announce that it will be offering Work for Yourself@50+ workshops in Bangor, Maine. AARP Foundation's Work for Yourself@50+ will help low- and moderate-income adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Inquisitor
|64
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC