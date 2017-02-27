Woman pleads guilty to stabbing strangers at Bangor Mall

The Virginia woman accused of stabbing two strangers in their shoulders at the Bangor Mall in June 2015 pleaded no contest Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to two counts of aggravated assault. Ellis, who has been unable to post $35,000 cash bail since her arrest on June 2, 2015, most recently has been at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor for an evaluation to determine if she is competent.

