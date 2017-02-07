What to expect with tonight's storm

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine has issued a winter weather message that was last updated on Feb. 7th at 2:50 p.m. EST. The Greater Bangor area, including the interior downeast and upper Penobscot valley, can expect snow and freezing rain with snow accumulations estimated to be 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations estimated to be up to a tenth of an inch.

