Ween, Elvis Costello set for June, July concerts at Thompson's Point in Portland

The State Theatre Presents announced on Monday morning two concerts in its summer 2017 series: cult favorites Ween are set for a Saturday, June 10 show, and Elvis Costello and the Imposters will perform on Monday, July 24. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, March 3 via Ticketmaster. Ween are among the most beloved cult acts of all time, with a nearly 30-year history spanning every genre imaginable, from rock and soul to psychedelic, country, electronic and the truly bizarre.

