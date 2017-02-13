Weather Service suffers a catastrophi...

Weather Service suffers a catastrophica outage, stops sending forecasts, warnings

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A man crosses Maine Street where snow has been piled high during a blizzard, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Brunswick, Maine. A fluffy snow up to two-feet deep blanketed parts of the Northeast, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,579 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC