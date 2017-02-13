Weather Service suffers a catastrophica outage, stops sending forecasts, warnings
A man crosses Maine Street where snow has been piled high during a blizzard, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Brunswick, Maine. A fluffy snow up to two-feet deep blanketed parts of the Northeast, just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC