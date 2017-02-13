We are all immigrants, and we all hav...

We are all immigrants, and we all have stories to tell

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

I must confess, I don't like attending rallies. Perhaps it comes from too many years of policing them or maybe because I haven't really seen how rallies, protests and marches make a difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor kids are evil Sat Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Penobscot County was issued at February 13 at 4:11PM EST

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC