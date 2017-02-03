U.S. Cellular Promotes Jake Albee to Retail Sales Manager for Bangor Mall Location
U.S. Cellular has named Jake Albee to retail sales manager for the Bangor Mall store located at 663 Stillwater Avenue. Albee leads store associates to help customers get the exact plan and device to meet their needs and show them how wireless technology can simplify and enhance their life or business.
