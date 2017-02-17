Tropical Tastes International Market ...

Tropical Tastes International Market has opened on Harlow Street in Bangor

8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A new market catering to eastern Maine's immigrant communities opened three weeks ago on Harlow Street in Bangor, next door to Northern Kingdom Music. Tropical Tastes International Market, owned and operated by Angela Okafor, opened in late January, offering up African, Caribbean and Latin American food specialties and African hair and body products and clothing.

