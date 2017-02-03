Three Bangor officers involved in sta...

Three Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroism

The Maine Association of Police recently honored three of Bangor's finest for heroism for their roles in the successful ending of a six-hour standoff that involved an exchange of gunfire on Union Street in 2015. The incident began when a distraught ex-boyfriend drove up from Portland to find his ex-fiancee in bed with another man.

