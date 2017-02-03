Three Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroism
The Maine Association of Police recently honored three of Bangor's finest for heroism for their roles in the successful ending of a six-hour standoff that involved an exchange of gunfire on Union Street in 2015. The incident began when a distraught ex-boyfriend drove up from Portland to find his ex-fiancee in bed with another man.
