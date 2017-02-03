Talent man pleads guilty to sex charges, after luring minors online
Maitland Kamaunu pleaded guilty to 8 felony charges Friday morning, including online sexual corruption, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and unlawful delivery of marijuana. In court Friday, Kamaunu tearfully apologized for his actions and asked the families for forgiveness.
