Talent man pleads guilty to sex charg...

Talent man pleads guilty to sex charges, after luring minors online

21 hrs ago

Maitland Kamaunu pleaded guilty to 8 felony charges Friday morning, including online sexual corruption, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, and unlawful delivery of marijuana. In court Friday, Kamaunu tearfully apologized for his actions and asked the families for forgiveness.

Bangor, ME

