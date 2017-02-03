Take a trip into the past - what you ...

Take a trip into the past - what you can remember of it, that...

Take a trip into the past - what you can remember of it, that is - with these defunct Bangor bar coasters Rick Haney, creator of the Ghosts of Bangor calendar depicting images of historic Bangor against modern-day Bangor, hasn't stopped at simply selling the calendars. He's expanded the offerings on his site, ghostsfobangor.com, to highlight some more recent parts of Bangor's past: it's once popular, but now closed, bars and taverns, via a series of ceramic coasters now on sale.

