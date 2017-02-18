Surprise! J.J. Abrams announces new Stephen King series on Hulu, "Castle Rock"
Stephen King fans were likely taken by surprise on Friday, when super-producer J.J. Abrams' company Bad Robot dropped a teaser trailer for a new Hulu limited series called "Castle Rock." While very little is known about the series, the trailer points to many of King's most iconic characters and locations, from Annie Wilkes and Danny Torrance to the "Needful Things" shop.
