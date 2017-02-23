Supporters of Planned Parenthood funding present 650 signatures to Poliquin's Bangor office

Andrea Irwin, executive director of the Mabel Wadsworth Center, speaks Thursday outside the office of U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in support of continued funding for Planned Parenthood. Andrea Irwin, executive director of the Mabel Wadsworth Center, speaks Thursday outside the office of U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in support of continued funding for Planned Parenthood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.