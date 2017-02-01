"Stay Woke: the movement for black lives matter" to be shown in Bangor
"Stay Woke: the movement for black lives matter" will be shown on Friday, February 17th at 6:30 p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street. The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC