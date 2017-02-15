Standing Rock: Come Help, Come Prepared: an Interview with Dawn Neptune Adams
The Army Corps of Engineers have issued a February 22 evacuation order to the Standing Rock Water Protectors, in accordance with President Trump's executive order that the pipeline construction proceed. On February 11, I spoke with Dawn Neptune Adams, a Penobscot Native who arrived at Standing Rock on February 10. This is her third trip to support the Water Protectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC