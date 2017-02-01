St. Joe's, Good Shepherd Piloting Food Aid Program for Patients
St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor has just begun a partnership with the Good Shepherd Food Bank, establishing the Community Health and Hunger Initiative. The pilot program will help ensure that patients of St. Joe's 5 provider practices in the Bangor area who are lacking food are directed to community resources for help.
