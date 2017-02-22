Sen. Collins sees common ground with ...

Sen. Collins sees common ground with Trump administration on trade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins leans down Wednesday to greet preschoolers at the Bangor YMCA. Collins toured the Second Street facility and met with senior citizens who take part in the Second Wind program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) 21 hr William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC