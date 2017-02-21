Seether announces new album, "Poison the Parish"; shares lead single "Let You Down"
Seether has unveiled the details of their next album. The seventh studio effort from the South African rockers is called Poison the Parish , and will be released May 12. Along with the album announcement, Seether has also shared "Let You Down," the lead single from Poison the Parish .
