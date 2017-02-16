REO Speedwagon, Styx and Don Felder to return to Darling's Waterfront Pavilion this summer

Waterfront Concerts announced Thursday evening that three perennial favorites on the Bangor Waterfront - REO Speedwagon, Styx and Don Felder - will return for another show set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Feb. 24. REO Speedwagon played on the waterfront last summer, with Def Leppard and Tesla.

