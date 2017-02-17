Poland Spring plans $50 million bottling expansion that will employ 80
Poland Spring plans to build a $50 million bottling plant that would employ about 80 people and is eyeing sites around Fryeburg, Rumford and northeast of Bangor, the Sun Journal reported . Company officials told the paper that construction of its fourth bottling plant would help support growing sales, as bottled water sales surpassed soda by volume last year.
