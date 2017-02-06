Plants Unlimited - Open for the Season

Your choice of Primroses,Assorted Ferns,Potted Iris, Muscari, Crocus, Mini Daffodils, Hyacinths, Tulips, English Ivy, Rosemary and African Violets. Already bought Spring Bonds? Come in and enjoy the same savings! Gone for the winter? Call us or order online The Cross Insurance Center, Bangor Maine will be alive with the sounds and smells of spring! Patrons will enjoy interesting demonstrations, engaging speakers, a fun children's area, flowers, live music, and of coursea the beautiful landscapes! With a new location and new management in 2017, the Maine Flower Show boasts more display gardens, more exhibits, more planting and outdoor living inspiration than any local show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.