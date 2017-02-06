Plants Unlimited - Open for the Season

Plants Unlimited - Open for the Season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Capital Weekly

Your choice of Primroses,Assorted Ferns,Potted Iris, Muscari, Crocus, Mini Daffodils, Hyacinths, Tulips, English Ivy, Rosemary and African Violets. Already bought Spring Bonds? Come in and enjoy the same savings! Gone for the winter? Call us or order online The Cross Insurance Center, Bangor Maine will be alive with the sounds and smells of spring! Patrons will enjoy interesting demonstrations, engaging speakers, a fun children's area, flowers, live music, and of coursea the beautiful landscapes! With a new location and new management in 2017, the Maine Flower Show boasts more display gardens, more exhibits, more planting and outdoor living inspiration than any local show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12) 11 hr Lena Linbumsey 62
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb 1 Ali 3
The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12) Jan 27 generalpoe 16
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Jan 20 No one believes ... 33
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
truth about israel and the jews Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC