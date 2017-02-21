People for Feb. 23, 2017
Bourgeois is a junior nursing major. was named to the president's list for the fall semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC