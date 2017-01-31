OpenSkies B752 over Atlantic on Jan 27th 2017, turbulence results in Tcas Ra
An OpenSkies Boeing 757-200, registration F-HAVN performing flight EC-5/BA-8005 from Paris Orly to New York JFK,NY , was enroute at FL370 over the Atlantic Ocean about 470nm northeast of Gander,NL . A private business jet was operating at FL360 from London Stansted,EN to Bangor,ME and experienced moderate to severe turbulence causing the aircraft to deviate from its assigned flight level by about 200 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan 27
|generalpoe
|16
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Jan 20
|No one believes ...
|33
|JustAnswer.com is a SCAM (Jan '12)
|Jan 12
|WMN
|61
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|truth about israel and the jews
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Vote Pennywise: Scary 2016 election attracts an...
|Nov '16
|PeanutButtercup
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC