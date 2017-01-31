OpenSkies B752 over Atlantic on Jan 27th 2017, turbulence results in Tcas Ra

An OpenSkies Boeing 757-200, registration F-HAVN performing flight EC-5/BA-8005 from Paris Orly to New York JFK,NY , was enroute at FL370 over the Atlantic Ocean about 470nm northeast of Gander,NL . A private business jet was operating at FL360 from London Stansted,EN to Bangor,ME and experienced moderate to severe turbulence causing the aircraft to deviate from its assigned flight level by about 200 feet.

