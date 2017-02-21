One of downtown Bangor's oldest resta...

One of downtown Bangor's oldest restaurants closes after 18 years in business

Read more: Bangor Daily News

About two weeks ago, Thistle's Restaurant, which for nearly 18 years has served a fusion of Latin American and classic European fare at its Exchange Street location, quietly announced that it was closing its doors. So quietly, in fact, So quietly that, in fact, longtime patrons of the restaurant weren't sure they were actually closed until Santiago Rave, son of co-owners Alejandro and Maria Rave, confirmed it this week.

