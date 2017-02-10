Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds

Cyclist David Cassidy of Bangor, Maine, enjoys the moment after crossing the finish line in an 18-mile bike race at the Fat Tire Festival at the Sugarloaf ski resort, Saturday, Feb 11, 2017, in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Riders had to endure heavy snowfall and 2 degree F temperatures as parts of New England get hit with another winter storm.

